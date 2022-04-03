IPL 2022: MS Dhoni stands 3 big hits away from surpassing Suresh Raina to script sensational T20 record for CSK

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made a phenomenal start to the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite CSK's unfortunate start to their title-defense campaign under the new captain Ravindra Jadeja. And while CSK aim for their maiden win this season when they take on Punjab Kings on Sunday in Pune, Dhoni will be aiming for a big personal record.

The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman stands only three sixes away from surpassing CSK legend Suresh Raina to record the most sixes in T20 cricket for franchise. Dhoni presently stands on 217 sixes, 191 of these were scored in IPL for Chennai, which is the highest by a batter in the tournament for the franchise. The remaining maximums came during their Champions League T20 seasons.

The three big strikes will also see Dhoni enter the top-5 list of most sixes by a batter in T20 cricket for a single team. Windies legend Chris Gayle holds the world record with 263 sixes for Royal Challengers Bangalore, followed by Keiron Pollard (249 sixes for Mumbai Indians), AB de Villiers (240 sixes for RCB) and Virat Kohli (226 sixes for RCB). Raina presently stands fifth with 219 sixes for CSK.

ALSO READ: 'I was walking in. Paaji said..': Kohli reveals Tendulkar's 3 words to him after being dismissed in 2011 WC Final

The three sixes will also take him past Ross Taylor in the all-time list of most sixes by a batter in T20 cricket to the 27th spot. He presently has 307 sixes in 349 games.

Dhoni will also join Rohit Sharma in a unique list of Indian cricketers who have made 350 or more appearances in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians captain stands 11th in the all-time list with 371 appearances in the format. Dhoni will be the 19th cricketer and only the second Indian in the unique list.

Talking about CSK, the 2021 champion lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener before Lucknow Super Giants successfully chased down the 211-run target in the second game. The four-time winners will be aiming for their first win this season in the PBKS game on Sunday.