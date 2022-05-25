IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB, Eliminator Live Streaming: When & where to watch Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Now that we have the first finalists of the IPL 2022 ready in the Gujarat Titans, the action shifts to the all-important Eliminator of this season between Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While LSG became the third team to qualify for the IPL Playoffs, RCB had to wait for the result of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals fixture. After MI secured a win over DC, it made RCB’s road to the Playoffs possible. These two teams have one last chance of making it to the final as a defeat for either team will see them pack their bags.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 Eliminator between LSG and RCB:

Where is the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

At what time does the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start at 7:30 pm IST on Wednesday (May 25).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of LSG vs RCB here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON