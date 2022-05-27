IPL 2022 RR vs RCB, Qualifier 2 Live Streaming: When & where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

In the hunt for elusive IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore look to inch closer to the honour as they take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Bangalore managed to trump Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator, with Rajat Patidar producing the innings of his life at the Eden Gardens. Patidar on Wednesday got the fastest century by an uncapped player in the history of the tournament. He hit his ton in 49 balls and finished the innings with a score of 112 off 54 balls.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, look to shrug off Qualifier 1 defeat and move towards their second IPL trophy. The inaugural winners of the tournament suffered a seven-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans after David Miller smashed Prasidh Krishna's first three balls for six to help his team achieve the target with three balls to spare in Kolkata.

Rajasthan, who ended second in the table topped by Gujarat, will expect another batting display from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Both scored against Gujarat but it did not prove to be enough. On the bowling front, they have Yuzvendra Chahal and Ashwin but the onus will be on Trent Boult to pluck some early wickets. It remains to be seen if Rajasthan alter their bowling line-up after a forgettable outing versus Gujarat. Both Prasidh and Ashwin bled 40 runs each while Boult returned 1/38 in his four overs at the Eden Gardens.

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between RR and RCB:

Where is the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will occur at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When does the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore start?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (May 27).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of RR vs RCB here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl

