IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw discharged from hospital after being treated for typhoid; continues recovery in team hotel

Delhi Capitals' star opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from hospital and has returned to the team's hotel, the franchise confirmed on Sunday. In a statement, the DC informed that Shaw was treated for a “bout of typhoid” and is currently being monitored by the side's medical team.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson had hinted that Shaw is unlikely to be available for the team's last two league matches as “he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks.” While DC play their next game on Monday, it is likely that Shaw may recover in time to play in the sid's final match of the group phase, that takes place on May 21.

Shaw missed the team's last three matches. He last played on May 1, against Lucknow Super Giants.

In his absence, the Delhi Capitals have tried out two opening combinations, both of which have failed so far. The side picked Mandeep Singh in the first game since Shaw's absence against SRH; however, he was dismissed on a duck in the first over.

Mandeep was then replaced by senior wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat, who registered scores of 8 and 0 in his last two games. It is likely, however, that Bharat retains his place in the side when it takes on the Punjab Kings on May 16.

Delhi Capitals are currently fifth in the IPL 2022 table with six wins and as many losses, and need to win both of their remaining games to solidify their stake for a top-4 spot.

