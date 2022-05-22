'What does common sense demand?': Ravi Shastri baffled by Rishabh Pant's captaincy decision during MI vs DC clash

The Delhi Capitals were knocked out from playoff contention in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Saturday when the side conceded a five-wicket defeat to the Mumbai Indians. The Rishabh Pant-led side faced a must-win clash against Mumbai, but failed to conquer the final frontier at the Wankhede Stadium. Posting a competitive score of 159/7 in 20 overs, the Capitals had made a strong start, dismissing MI captain Rohit Sharma on 2; however, Pant dropped Dewald Brevis early in his innings and proceeded to not take a review for caught-behind against Tim David, which eventually proved to be a game-changing decision. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

There was a faint edge off the bat from David as Pant took the catch; however, neither the bowler not the DC captain were as enthusiastic in taking the review. The replays eventually confirmed that David would've been out – and the MI batter made the most of this opportunity, slamming a brilliant 34 off just 11 deliveries to take the game away from Delhi's grasp.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who oversaw Pant's formative years in the Indian team, spoke in detail about the moment and was baffled with the DC skipper, as well as the team, for not opting to take the review.

“Go straight to the moment. Common sense, what does common sense demand? There was Rishabh, there was Shardul, but what were the others doing? Common sense demands that with five overs left, 2 reviews (remaining), Tim David had just come in, and you had a great opportunity of getting two wickets quickly. You still had five overs to go, and you had the upper hand. You had to take it! (the review) This was a no-brainer,” Shastri said in the post-match show on Star Sports.

“He (Pant) will have to go back (to the moment). This is a tough pill to swallow. It was like a balloon bursting.. all over. So they will have sleepless nights over this one. Such are these games, it's the place for playoffs that you have missed after playing for 2 months,” the former India coach further added.

With DC's loss, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the fourth and final spot in the playoffs, and will meet KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator. Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, will meet for a place in the final of the season.

