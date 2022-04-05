'He's shedding some of his weight and putting it on Dhoni's shoulders': Harbhajan wants CSK captain Jadeja to 'stand up'

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to their worst-ever start in an IPL season, losing the first three matches in a row. CSK opened their campaign with a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders before going down to Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings by six wickets and 54 runs respectively. Ravindra Jadeja is yet to hit the right notes as captain and his leadership is already beginning to attract detractors. (Also Follow: IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

One of the biggest talking points about Jadeja's captaincy which has been brought up by several former cricketers is how despite the all-rounder being the designated captain, it is former skipper MS Dhoni who seems to be calling the shots, be in discussing plans with the bowlers or setting the field. Adding to the discussion is Harbhajan Singh, former India and CSK spinner, who feels that Jadeja the captain needs to come to the fore now more than ever.

"I feel that MS Dhoni is still captain of the team. When I look at Jadeja, he is fielding outside the ring. By doing that you won't be able to control too many things but he has given headache to MS Dhoni to look after the field setting and everything. He is shedding some of his own weight and putting it on Dhoni's shoulders that 'look after the field setting'," Harbhajan said on the Byju's Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Having said that, the ex-offspinner is confident that investing in Jadeja is the right move and that in Dhoni's presence, the all-rounder's leadership will only grow and evolve. Harbhajan asked fans to show little more patience with Jadeja and he is certain that the star all-rounder will turn a corner as captain of CSK.

"But I think that overall Jadeja is a very confident guy when it comes to batting and bowling and his skillsets are unbelievable. To get the best out of the team when it is not performing is rare, and he needs to stand up and talk about a few things," pointed out Harbhajan.

"Their bowling looks really very down at this stage and the batting too needs to lift a bit. Jadeja himself as a captain has to prove a point but he can be someone you can invest in. Give him some more time and hopefully he will improve and learn. Having MS Dhoni will help him this season."

