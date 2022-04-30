'When I spoke to Rohit after last game, he seemed a broken man': Ian Bishop has his say on MI's worst-ever run in IPL

The Mumbai Indians will be aiming to end their disappointing nine-match losing streak when the side faces Rajasthan Royals on Saturday night. The Rohit Sharma-led side endured the worst-ever run by a franchise in the Indian Premier League history, having failed to register a single win in the ongoing edition so far. MI's bowling attack has been a cause of worry since the beginning of the season, and their performances with the bat have also remained thoroughly inconsistent. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop spoke in detail about MI's persistent struggles in the current edition and suggested that the franchise should be giving another chance to Tim David in the middle.

“When I spoke to Rohit after the last game, he seemed a broken man, understandably. It is a franchise with a great pedigree. I think they need some personnel changes,” Bishop said on Star Sports after the game between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, as they previewed the double-header on Saturday.

“Personally, I think they need Tim David. I don't know why he hasn't featured more often. They need someone in that batting lineup to get them to a more significant score to hold things, and maybe power up. Obviously, Suryakumar Yadav has been playing well.”

Bishop further said that he hopes for the MI to develop the players for the future, now that their hopes of a playoff qualification are all but over.

“Their bowling has been leaking runs at critical times in matches, so it's disappointing for them this year. But still they got to see how they can get out of it, and how they can develop some of those players going forward,” said Bishop.

Rajasthan Royals, the MI's opponents on Saturday night, have produced dominant performances in the season so far and currently sit at the second position in the points table with 12 points in eight games.

