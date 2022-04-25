IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma shares heartfelt note for MI fans; 'Many sporting giants have gone through this phase...'

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday penned down a heartfelt note to the team's fans after enduring eight straight defeats in the ongoing IPL season. Rohit, who himself has not clicked with the bat so far, said that the five-time IPL winners haven't put their best foot forward in the 10-team tournament. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

With eight defeats in as many games, Mumbai's campaign looks all but over. They suffered a 36-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday night at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai are currently rooted at the bottom of the points table and in serious danger of missing the playoffs berth.

"We haven't put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens, many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and its environment.

Also want to appreciate our well-wishers who've shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far," tweeted Rohit.

In front of an electric crowd at the Wankhede, Mumbai were outwitted by KL Rahul, who scored his second ton of the season. Rohit's 39 was the top score for the home team, which could only post 132/8 while chasing 169 for the win.

The team's return to the Wankhede didn't change its fortunes as Mumbai stuttered to 67 for four in the run-chase versus Lucknow. Youngster Tilak Varma scored 38 off 27 deliveries and Kieron Pollard was out for 19 off 20 balls but Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals to eventually fall short of the target.

Their batting looks substandard at the moment and even Rohit admitted that they haven't batted well enough in this tournament. He also said that some shots were irresponsible on the night.

"We haven't batted well enough in this tournament. Whoever plays in the middle needs to take that responsibility and go on to play long innings. Some of the opposition players have done that and that is what is hurting us. One guy needs to ensure that he bats as long as possible," Rohit said after the game.

"I thought we bowled pretty okay. It wasn't easy. It was a good pitch to bat on. I thought that score should have been chased down, but we didn't bat well enough. When you have a target like that, it is important to string partnerships. But some irresponsible shots in the middle, including mine," he added.