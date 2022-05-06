'At the start of 20th over, I asked him, 'do you want a single to go for 100?': Powell reveals Warner's excellent reply

The Delhi Capitals' duo of David Warner (92*) and Rovman Powell (67*) forged an incredible 122-run stand in merely 11 overs to take the side to a mammoth score of 207/3 during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, taking on his former franchise for the first time since being released by the SRH last year, turned up the heat as he smashed the bowlers all around the park during his impressive knock at the Brabourne Stadium. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Warner was eight runs away from his century when Rovman Powell took the strike in the final over of DC's innings. Powell revealed after the innings that he had asked the Aussie batter if he wanted the strike to reach his century.

“At the start of the over, I asked, 'do you want a single to try and get a hundred?' He said, 'Listen, that is not how the cricket is played. You should try to smack as far as you can,' and I did that,” Powell revealed.

Warner faced a tough time in the previous edition of IPL with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he fell out with the team management and lost his captaincy in the middle of the season. During the later stages of the second phase of the season in UAE, Warner also lost his place in the side and didn't travel with the squad to SRH's games.

Powell, meanwhile, slammed his unbeaten 67 in merely 35 balls and insisted that he had asked Rishabh Pant to bat at no.5.

“I had a conversation with Rishabh. He asked me where I want to bat. I said, just trust me and let me bat at no.5. Over the last year, my ability to play spin has increased, I play spin a lot better. So I just told him to trust me at no.5, give me a chance to start,” Powell revealed during the post-innings interview.

