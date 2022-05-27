IPL 2022, RR predicted XI vs RCB: Sanju Samson likely to make tough calls, out-of-favour India pacer may get game time

IPL 2022, RCB predicted XI vs LSG: After enduring a tough defeat against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to get their house back in order when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Qualifer 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday evening. Batting first Rajasthan had piled a stiff 188/6 on the board but table toppers Gujarat chased down the target with ease. (IPL 2022 full scorecard)

Ahead of clash, Rajasthan will have to take a few tough calls and changes in the XI can be expected. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed cheaply, which may force Samson to tweak the opening combination. More so the bowling department also misfired when it mattered the most, so adding an extra hand can also be on the cards for Rajasthan.

If Jaiswal is dropped, Devdutt Padikkal can fill in the opening slot and James Neesham can be added to provide themselves with an additional bowler.

Meanwhile, Obed McCoy, who leaked runs at 10 runs per over, can also sit out and out-of-favour Navdeep Saini can come in place of him.

The good thing for Rajasthan is Jos Buttler storming back to form. After a string of low scores, the Rajasthan opener blasted 59 off 86 balls and offered a great chance to his side to book the final ticket.

Samson too played a superb knock of 47 from 26 deliveries and the skipper would like to carry forward the momentum.

Meanwhile, the bowlers, especially the spin department, need to pull their socks and restrict Bangalore to a reasonable total. Both R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal accounted for 0 wicket in the eight overs they bowled.

Prasidh Krishna too will have to take lessons from the previous match, which saw him fail to defend 16 runs in the final over.

RR predicted XI vs RCB:

Openers: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal

Middle-order: Sanju Samson, James Neesham, Riyan Parag

Power-hitter: Shimron Hetmyer

Spin: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pace: Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Changes in XI: James Neesham comes in place of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Navdeep Saini comes in place for Obed McCoy

