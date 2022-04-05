IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live

IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to consolidate their position atop in the points table of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rajasthan won both their first two games this season - by 61 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad and by 23 runs against Mumbai Indians. In fact, they are the only side to win two games this season while defending the total. And their net run rate of +2.100 has helped them take the top spot in the table over Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings who have won as many games this season.

RCB, on the other hand, lost their opener against PBKS by five wickets, but roared back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets. They presently stand seventh in the points table with an NRR of -0.048.

Here is all you need to know about RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match live streaming

Where is the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match taking place?

The IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

At what time does the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday (April 5). The toss for RR vs RCB will happen at 7:00 PM IST.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match?

The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the RR vs RCB IPL 2022 match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.