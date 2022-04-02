IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: Russell top in run-scoring chart; KKR bowlers in top-2

Umesh Yadav took 4-23 and Andre Russell lashed an unbeaten 70 for Kolkata Knight Riders to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets with 33 balls to spare in the Indian Premier League on Friday. Yadav's burst at Brabourne Stadium helped Kolkata bowl out Punjab for 137 runs in 18.2 overs. Kolkata crossed the finish line with 141-4 in 14.3 overs after Russell smacked eight sixes in his 70 not out off only 31 balls. Unsurprisingly, both take the top position in the IPL charts for Purple and Orange cap respectively.

Also read: ‘I know what I can do at that position’: Andre Russell's hint about preferred batting slot after breathtaking knock

IPL Points Table

With two wins in three games, the Knight Riders take the top spot in the IPL 2022 points table. Punjab Kings, who had opened their account with a massive win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, have droppped down to seventh position.

Points table on April 2.(IPL)

Orange Cap

"It was such a relief to see him hit so clearly. Simply outstanding hitting - it was Russell muscle, for serious," said Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer after the Post-match Press Conference. And it was, indeed.

Andre Russell's unbeaten knock of 70 from 31 balls helped Kolkata Knight Riders score 141/4 in 14.3 overs – at one point KKR were tottering at 51 for 4. The West Indian superstar leads the Orange Cap chart.

Orange Cap chart on April 2.(HT)

Purple Cap

India's senior bowler Umesh Yadav had expressed his desire to return to the limited-overs setup in international cricket, and he is having a great audition so far. He has 8 wickets in three games so far; on Friday, Punjab Kings were bowled out for a modest 137 in 18.2 overs as Umesh Yadav bagged four wickets for 23 runs to earn the 'Player of the Match' award.

Purple Cap chart on April 2.(HT)

With this six-wicket win, Kolkata Knight Riders under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer have won two consecutive matches and now will lock horns against Mumbai Indians on April 6.