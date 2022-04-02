‘I know what I can do at that position’: Andre Russell's hint about preferred batting slot after breathtaking knock

Andre Russell had batted as low as No.8 in Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2022 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore and even then ended up as their top-scorer with 25. Russell’s batting position has been one of the biggest talking points whenever KKR lose as it often coincides with the West Indies’ big hitter batting lower down the order. On Friday, however, against Punjab Kings, Russell was sent at No.6. Some won’t mind to see him a spot higher but nevertheless he was at least getting a chance to make an impact in the match and boy did he have one. Russell blasted an unbeaten 70 off just 31 balls with as many as 8 sixes to help the two-time champions chase down the 138-run target with more than five overs to spare.

Also read: IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav goes past Rohit, Gayle for sensational league feat after player-of-the-match outing against PBKS

After the match, Russell dropped a subtle hint about his preferred batting position.

“Feeling awesome, this is the reason why we play the game. In that position, I know what I can do,” said the powerful ball-striker.

KKR were 51 for 4, having lost captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana in the same over when Russell joined hands with Sam Billings. The duo put together an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 90 to give KKR their second win in three matches.

“It was good to have someone at the crease like Sam who can rotate and help us stick through the tough time. Once I started sweating, I just said that I am gonna go. I backed my ability and that's what I did tonight. I am happy to bring the team over the line. I am happy to do whatever the team requires,” he said.

“We were a couple of wickets down, behind me was Sunil and then the other bowlers. I knew we were the two guys who'll definitely look to get a partnership. I told Sam, 'listen, let's just bat a few overs and see what happens.' But we had to attack earlier because the left-arm orthodox wasn't spinning the ball and nothing was happening. So we decided to take charge from one end and look to get singles from the other end. Chahar was bowling extremely well, it was gripping as well. We didn't want to take much chance against him. We knew it'd get easier,” Russell added.

Russell, who only bowled two balls and took the last PBKS wicket earlier, said he is ready to perform every role for the team.

“I am looking to bowl in the death. If the captain wants me to bowl one in the powerplay, I am more than happy to do that but we have a good amount of bowlers. We have a few guys that can actually chip in one or two as well. I know in some games I won't be bowling four but if at least I bowl two overs, I can feel a part of the game and feel like an all-rounder,” he said.