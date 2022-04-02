IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav goes past Rohit, Gayle for sensational league feat after player-of-the-match outing against PBKS

Umesh Yadav continued his dream run with a four-wicket haul during the 2022 Indian Premier League game against Punjab Kings on Friday. The bowler's brilliant spell, in addition to Andre Russell's brutal best in the run-chase, fired the Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy six-wicket win over Punjab Kings here on Friday. Umesh (4/23), coming into the season with just two games over two IPL seasons and going unsold initially at the auction, produced career-best T20 figures to help KKR dismiss Punjab for a below par 137 in 18.2 overs.

The senior India bowler was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance and in the course, he went past the likes of Yusuf Pathan and Rohit Sharma, among others, for a massive feat.

Umesh now has the most number of player of the match awards against a team in the IPL (6 against PBKS). Yusuf Pathan had previously held the record, with 5 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

Here's the list of most POTMs against a particular IPL team:

Umesh Yadav – 6 against PBKS

Yusuf Pathan - 5 against Deccan Chargers

Rohit Sharma - 5 against KKR

Chris Gayle - 5 against KKR

Earlier, it was supposed to be a straightforward chase but Rahul Chahar raised Punjab's hopes with a double-wicket maiden to reduce KKR to 51 for four.

However, Russell (70 not out off 31 balls) came out in the middle and changed the game with his barrage of sixes, eight in total, to make it a cakewalk in just 14.3 overs. He smashed three sixes off Odean Smith in an over that went for 30 runs.

This was KKR's second win in three games while Punjab suffered their first loss of the season after the win over RCB.