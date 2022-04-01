IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag draws hilarious reference with Will Smith-Chris Rock incident after Shivam Dube's 25-run over

The Chennai Super Kings looked set to open their account in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday, when the side put on a big total of 210/7 on the board. Even after the end of the 18th over of Lucknow Super Giants' innings, CSK looked in prime position to win the game with KL Rahul's men requiring 34 more runs off 12 deliveries. However, it all came tumbling down in the 19th over when CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube conceded 25 runs in his over, as the duo of Ayush Badoni and Evin Lewis displayed an exhibition in power-hitting.

The Super Giants eventually won the game by six wickets as CSK's wait for their first win in IPL 2022 continued. This was also LSG's maiden victory in IPL; and the side climbed to sixth position in the standings for the season.

The over from Dube – which was also his first of the innings – turned out to be a game-changing one and fans and former cricketers alike had their say on the all-rounder's disastrous over, which also included two wides. While former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had lashed out at Dube for hitting the hard lengths on a surface that was assisting the batters nicely, ex-India opener Virender Sehwag reacted to the finish in his own style.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Virender Sehwag referred to a recent incident at the Academy Awards (where actor Will Smith walked up to the stage and punched Chris Rock) to make an analogy.

Lucknow seeing Shivam Dube bowl the 19th. pic.twitter.com/Al0IN1ftKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 31, 2022

Evin Lewis (unbeaten 55 off 23 deliveries) and Ayush Badoni (unbeaten 19 off 9 balls) sealed LSG's first win of the season after captain KL Rahul (40) and Quinton de Kock (61) provided a bright start to the 211-run chase for the side.

The Super Giants return to action on April 4 when the side takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium. CSK, meanwhile, face Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in April 3.