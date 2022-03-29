IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal reveals conversation he had with Virat Kohli following RCB exit

Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged to be one of India's leading spinners in the limited-over format. The 31-year-old, who enjoyed great success with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), will now be seen delivering his services for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chahal's exit from RCB came after the spinner spent eight seasons with them, in which he went to make 113 IPL appearances. In a recent interview with the Times of India, the spinner broke his silence on his departure from the Bangalore unit.

He revealed that while he was communicated about the players who were being retained by the franchise but nothing was mentioned about his future.

However, Chahal added that he had never imagined playing for any other teams and promised to remain loyal to the RCB fans.

In the same interaction, Chahal also went to reveal his conversation with former RCB captain Virat Kohli after he was picked by RR for ₹6.5 crore in the mega auctions held in February.

“Not much. He (Virat Kohli) congratulated me and said ‘Royal toh hain hi tu,’” Chahal was quoted as saying in the report.

Chahal also spoke about his learnings from the talismanic cricketer. “I learned a lot under his guidance and played a lot of cricket under him. Be it RCB or for India, he gave me a lot of freedom in the field,” he added.

The 28-year-old, who is now seen playing under Rohit Sharma in Team India colours, reserved special praise for the new skipper. Highlighting Rohit's qualities as a captain, Chahal stated that he can trust the new India skipper “blindly”.

“I call him Rohitaa. The bond is the same with Rohit bhaiya. He is still the same. He is a fun loving captain. He backs the youngsters a lot and encourages them.”

“He always says ‘tujhe pata hain na kya karna hain, ja kar ab’. He gives you the liberty. I have played a couple of tournaments and series under him. I didn't see any change in him. I can trust Rohit bhai blindly,” said Chahal.