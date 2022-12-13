IPL 2023 Auction: Total number of players to go under the hammer revealed

Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced the list for the impending auction in Kochi on December 23. A total of 405 cricketers are set to go under the hammer. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by the 10 franchises from the list of 991 players who had registered for the 2023 edition of the IPL. Later, the franchises requested for 36 more players which were added into the final list, making it 405 players, which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Out of those 405 players in the list, 273 are Indians, 132 are overseas players while four are from associate nations. Meanwhile, 119 of those 405 players are capped international players while 282 are uncapped.

Out of the 132 overseas players, 27 are from England which includes the likes of Ben Stokes and Joe Root. All-rounder Cameroon Green is part of the 21 players from Australia in the list. 22 are from South Africa, 20 from West Indies, 10 from New Zealand and 8 from Afghanistan.

Out of the entire 405 players, only 87 of them will get a chance to participate in IPL 2023, of which of 30 are slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players opting to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

All-rounders Sam Curran, Stokes and Green could potentially become the highest-earning players at this year's action, having all being listed in the second set of the bidding process while India batter Mayank Agarwal and England star Joe Root will begin the proceedings for the event with their names in the first set.

The auction for the 16th season of the IPL will take place in December 23, starting at 2:30 PM IST.

