IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans trade Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders

Published on Nov 13, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Gujarat Titans made a sensational debut in the lucrative T20 tournament as Hardik Pandya and Co. lifted the IPL trophy in their maiden season.

Lockie Ferguson celebrates with Gujarat Titans teammates after picking a wicket
ByHT Sports Desk

With the IPL 2023 auction drawing closer, the defending champion Gujarat Titans have traded New Zealand quick Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition.

Titans bought Ferguson for 10 crore at the mega auction and he represented the franchise in 13 matches, in which he scalped 12 wickets. The Kiwi international has earlier represented Knight Riders, two-time IPL winners, from 2017 to 2021.

Gurbaz, on the other hand, was roped in the squad as a replacement for England batter Jason Roy. However, the young wicketkeeper-batter didn't feature in any of the matches last season.

Titans made a sensational debut in the lucrative T20 tournament as Hardik Pandya and Co. lifted the IPL trophy in their maiden season. They had defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final.

Meanwhile, Australia's Jason Behrendorff, who was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, will be joining five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season. RCB had bought the Australian pacer for 75 lakh in the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022. Behrendorff has earlier played for MI in the 2018 edition.

All the ten franchises will be required to submit the list of players retained by November 15, the deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The auction for the upcoming edition will be held in Kochi on December 23 as reported by news agency PTI.

The total purse value is expected to increase from INR 90 crore to 95 crore. Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player at the auction for the previous season as he was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of 15.25 crore.

Liam Livingstone, who was brought by Punjab Kings for 11.50 crore, was the most expensive overseas player at the auction.

gujarat titans
