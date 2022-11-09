Home / Cricket / IPL auction to be held on December 23 with major change in salary cap

IPL auction to be held on December 23 with major change in salary cap

cricket
Published on Nov 09, 2022 04:52 PM IST

The auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Kochi on December 23

Image used for representational purpose(IPL)
Image used for representational purpose(IPL)
ByHT Sports Desk

The auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Kochi on December 23 as reported by news agency PTI. It'll be a min-auction and apart from the revenue left with the franchises, they'll get an additional INR 5 crore (approx. US $607,000) to spend.

The report also mentioned that the total purse value is expected to increase from INR 90 crore to 95 crore.

All the ten franchises will be required to submit the list of players retained by November 15, the deadline set by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Watch: Injury scare for Virat Kohli? Ex-IND captain receives body blow from Harshal in nets ahead of India-ENG WC semis

After the two-day mega auction, which took place for the previous edition, Punjab Kings are left with the most money. The franchise had INR 3.45 crore remaining with them, while Lucknow Super Giants had spent it all.

Chennai Super Kings are left with INR 2.95 crore, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have INR 1.55 crore. Rajasthan Royals are left with INR 0.95 crore, and Kolkata Knight Riders INR 0.45 crore.

Also Read | ‘Cheat meals are strategic’: Nutritionist reveals how Suryakumar’s diet contributes to his explosive batting in T20 WC

Gujarat Titans, who won the title in their debut season, are left with INR 0.15 crore, while three other teams - Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals - have INR 0.10 crore.

The mega auction had seen 204 players being sold to respective franchises. It included 107 cap players and 97 uncapped players. The total amount invested was 551.7 crores. The sold players were distributed as follows: 137 Indians and 67 overseas players.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan was the most expensive player at the auction held last year as he was roped in by Mumbai Indians for a whopping amount of INR 15.25 crore.

Liam Livingstone, who was brought by Punjab Kings for INR 11.50 crore, was the most expensive overseas player at the auction.

-with agencies inputs

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with updates on the T20 World Cup. Also get T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Points Tableand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
indian premier league ipl
indian premier league ipl

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out