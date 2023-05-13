IPL 2023 play-offs scenarios: Why MI delaying GT's qualification is bad news for RR, LSG, and RCB

After a slow start to IPL 2023, it seems like Mumbai Indians have finally found their lost mojo as they crushed defending champions Gujarat Titans by 27 runs on Friday. This was Mumbai's fourth win in their previous five matches as they've now jumped to the third position on the ten-team points table. Mumbai Indians players celebrate Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL centuryn) (MI Twitter)

Mumbai's win also gave their play-offs hope a major boost as they now have 14 points from 12 matches. Only Gujarat and Chennai Super Kings have more points than Mumbai. Gujarat despite the defeat find themselves at the top with 16 points from 12 matches, while CSK have accumulated 15 from the same number of games.

GT, CSK staring at play-offs

Gujarat Titans are more or less through to the semifinal as a win in their remaining two matches will guarantee them either number one or two finish after the league stage.

However, things could get slightly tricky if they fail to win both of their remaining matches.

Chennai Super Kings also find themselves in a similar situation.

Mumbai look to maintain a winning run

If we look at Mumbai Indians, the maximum they can go from here is 18 points. However, a defeat in any of their remaining two fixtures will add more drama in the play-offs race. If Mumbai win one and lose the other they'll settle at 16 points and barring Delhi Capitals all the remaining five franchises have a chance to reach the same number of points, which will then bring the net run-rate into play.

Rajasthan Royals in a spot of bother

Despite being placed fourth on the table, Rajasthan Royals find themselves in a tricky spot, having won six and lost the same number of matches this season. In order to keep their play-offs hopes alive, Rajasthan would look to win their remaining two matches, which will take them to 16 points.

Latest rivals RCB and LSG

Given the tempo both the side displayed fans won't mind a third face-off between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams have three matches left to play and winning all three encounters will take LSG to 17 points, while RCB to 16.

If LSG and RCB do go on to win all their remaining matches, one thing is for sure Rajasthan Royals will definitely be one of the sides, whose campaign at this edition will be over.

Must-win scenarios

There are three sides, who have to win all their remaining matches to stay alive in the play-offs race. One defeat for KKR will restrict them at 12 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals still have eight points each, while others have points in double digits.

