IPL 2023 Points Table: Gill eyes top spot in Orange Cap standings at playoffs; Shami, Rashid leading Purple Cap race

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) secured the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 standings with a famous win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. Shubman Gill's sublime century overshadowed Virat Kohli's record-breaking ton as Hardik Pandya and Co. outclassed Faf du Plessis' men in match No.70 of the IPL 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB's final home game was also the last encounter of the league stage as the IPL 2023 is heading towards its business end. Hardik Pandya greets batter Shubman Gill during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujrat Titans (PTI)

Batting first in their last home game of the season, RCB posted a challenging total of 197-5 in 20 overs. Former RCB skipper Kohli slammed a brilliant century to break Chris Gayle's record in the IPL. Kohli's 101* off 61 balls helped RCB in setting a 198-run target at Bengaluru. Leading GT's charge with the bat, Gill played a blinder of a knock as the India opener slammed his second century of IPL 2023. Gill's 104* off 52 balls sealed GT's win in 19.1 overs. With the win, GT dumped RCB out of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 points table after league stage

Final league standings of IPL 2023

RCB's defeat also helped Mumbai Indians (MI) in becoming the fourth team to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs. Rohit Sharma and Co. have joined defending champions GT, four-time winners Chennai Super Kings and KL Rahul-less Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 playoffs. RCB finished sixth in the IPL 2023 standings while 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded a wooden spoon in the 16th season of the elite tournament.

Orange Cap standings after league stage of IPL 2023

Orange Cap standings after league stage of IPL 2023

RCB skipper Du Plessis is the current leading run-getter in the IPL 2023. The RCB captain has smashed 730 runs in 14 matches. GT opener Gill can take the spot from Du Plessis at the IPL 2023 playoffs. Gill has amassed 680 runs in 14 matches this season. The India opener is followed by Virat Kohli (639) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (625) in the star-studded standings.

Purple Cap standings after league stage of IPL 2023

Purple Cap standings after the league stage of IPL 2023

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is leading the Purple Cap standings with 24 wickets in 14 games. Interestingly, second-placed Rashid Khan has also taken the same amount of wickets in the league phase of IPL 2023. GT’s Rashid is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (21) and Piyush Chawla (20) in the Purple Cap standings.

