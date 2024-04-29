'Baby is on the way. Please finish the game...': Sakshi's MS Dhoni-starring post during CSK vs SRH breaks the internet

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was in attendance at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday to witness the IPL 2024 match between CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai, who were left bruised after back-to-back losses, both against Lucknow Super Giants, bounced back in style to beat Sunrisers by an emphatic margin of 78 runs as the visitors were restricted to just 134 runs in 18.5 overs. Sakshi Dhoni was in attendance at the Chepauk Stadium during CSK vs SRH

During the match, Sakshi posted an Instagram story to make a sincere request to Chennai Super Kings, urging them to wrap up the game quickly because she was soon to be an aunt. The post instantly went viral on social media after the match.

The story comprised of a short clip of Dhoni wicketkeeping as Sakshi's post read: “Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way...contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'!”

It seems Sakshi's request was heard by the CSK team as a clinical bowling display, led by pacer Tushar Deshpande, helped them secure a massive win at home.

Earlier in the match, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad missed out on a second straight ton as he scored a belligerent 98 off 54 which propelled CSK to 212 for three. Daryl Mitchell, who returned to form with a crucial 32-ball 52, ably supported him before Shivam Dube's 20-ball 39 not out took CSK past the 200 mark. Not to forget, crowd favourite Dhoni faced two balls to score five runs, which included a first-ball boundary.

In reply to the par total, SRH's ultra-cautious batting approach backfired yet again as they failed recover from Deshpande's three-wicket burst with the new ball and the middle-overs squeeze to be all out for 134 in 18.5 overs. With the win, CSK snapped their two-game losing streak. It also saw the five-time titke winners moved to the third spot in the points table with 10 points, same as Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. SRH, who are also on 10 points, slipped to fourth after their fourth loss.