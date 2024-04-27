IPL 2024 DC vs MI Live Score: Topsy-turvy Mumbai hope for Jasprit Bumrah magic against resurgent Delhi

IPL 2024 DC vs MI Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Delhi Capitals will be looking to make it two home victories in a row as they host a hopelessly inconsistent Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Rishabh Pant announced his return to form in remarkable fashion in DC's four-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in their previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was a game in which DC seemed to have landed on a winning strategy in all departments and also looked to have finally moved on from depending on their top order. ...Read More

The Capitals have endured a rollercoaster season so far, showing flashes of brilliance while also succumbing to embarrassing defeats. But three wins in the last four matches have helped them climb to the sixth spot and a win against MI will strengthen their claim to a play off spot.

On the other hand, after a familiar poor start, MI bounced back with three wins in their next four matches. However, they have won two and lost two of the last four games that they played. The most recent of those was a comprehensive nine-wicket thrashing by Rajasthan Royals. The five-time champions are tottering on the eighth place on the points table and can ill-afford to lose.

DC's biggest positive has undoubtedly been skipper Rishabh Pant's form, which appears to be improving with each game. He has looked sharp behind the stumps and seems to be batting with freedom. He was at his belligerent best during a match-winning unbeaten knock against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

It would be fair to say that the southpaw is in prime position to make India's squad for the T20 World Cup despite stiff opposition from the likes of Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik and Ishan Kishan. In Jake Fraser-McGurk, DC have found an able top-order batter who can exploit the powerplay but more is expected of opener Prithvi Shaw, given that his only responsibility is to bat as he is used as an Impact Substitute.

DC will continue to miss the services of opener David Warner and pacer Ishant Sharma, who are unavailable for selection due to injuries. In Warner's absence, Shai Hope was given an opportunity but he couldn't capitalise on it. The West Indian would be keen to prove himself against MI.

Tristan Stubbs has time and again proved he can be brutal with the bat while Axar Patel also showcased his batting prowess when he was elevated up the order in the four-run win against GT. While the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar have bowled economically, DC's fast bowling unit needs to step up.

Pace spearhead Anrich Nortje is having a forgettable season and has leaked runs at 13.36 which has been a major problem for Delhi. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar have been plagued by injuries leading to inconsistent runs. They were taken to the cleaners by MI batters, who piled on 234/5 earlier in the season. And DC would be wary of a similar performance.

MI's resurgence this season began with a win against DC and the five-time champions would hope for an encore in the crucial clash. For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have got runs but all of them have found form in patches. It's time for the likes of Tim David, Ishan Kishan and skipper Hardik Pandya to contribute a big way and take some pressure off the top trio.

While the batting department has occasionally looked good, the bowling remains a massive cause of concern. Jasprit Bumrah has expectedly been MI's standout bowler. He has led the attack with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.37. However, new addition Gerald Coetzee has been inconsistent in his maiden IPL. Though he has an economy of 10.10, the South African pacer has accounted for 12 wickets in eight games. But barring the two seamers, Mumbai's bowling has disappointed.