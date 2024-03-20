IPL 2024: From schedule, match timings, prize money to live streaming - All you need to know about Indian Premier League

The wait is almost over. Domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza is set for a return this week. Indian Premier League (IPL) holders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kickstart their title defence on Friday. MS Dhoni's Yellow Brigade will host Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the curtain-raiser of the cash-rich league at the famous MA Chidambaram Stadium. Instead of runners-up taking on champions, the IPL opener will be headlined by two of the finest players in the history of the game - Dhoni and Kohli. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja shake hands after an IPL game(IPL)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a partial schedule featuring 21 matches of the new season from March 22 to April 7. The final of the IPL 2024 will be played on May 26 - five days before the ICC World T20 2024 opener in the United States and Caribbean. The season opener will be played at 8 pm IST. The remaining games are scheduled to start at 7.30 PM. On double-headers, the day match will start at 3:30 PM. From the schedule, match timings, and prize money to live streaming - Here's all you need to know about the IPL 2024.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: Mitchell Starc, IPL's 24.75 crore buy, gets real pasting from Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey in KKR practice; pacer reacts

How to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in India? Check out telecast and streaming details

The Star Sports Network have the broadcast rights for the IPL 2024 season on television. Fans can live stream IPL 2024 games on Jio Cinema.

IPL 2024: What is the prize money for this season?

The BCCI is yet to reveal the prize money for the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. CSK received INR 20 crore, while runners-up Gujarat Titans earned INR 13 crore last season.

Check out the partial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 schedule:

March 22, 8:00 pm IST: CSK vs RCB, Chennai.

March 23, 3:30 pm IST: PBKS vs DC, Mohali.

March 23, 7:30 pm IST: KKR vs SRH, Kolkata.

March 24, 3:30 pm IST: RR vs LSG, Jaipur.

March 24, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs MI, Ahmedabad.

March 25, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs PBKS, Bengaluru.

March 26, 7:30 pm IST: CSK vs GT, Chennai.

March 27, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs MI, Hyderabad.

March 28, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs DC, Jaipur.

March 29, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs KKR, Bengaluru.

March 30, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs PBKS, Lucknow.

March 31, 3:30 pm IST: GT vs SRH, Ahmedabad.

March 31, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs CSK, Vizag.

April 1, 7:30 pm IST: MI vs RR, Mumbai.

April 2, 7:30 pm IST: RCB vs LSG, Bengaluru.

April 3, 7:30 pm IST: DC vs KKR, Vizag.

April 4, 7:30 pm IST: GT vs PBKS, Ahmedabad.

April 5, 7:30 pm IST: SRH vs CSK, Hyderabad.

April 6, 7:30 pm IST: RR vs RCB, Jaipur

April 7, 3:30 pm IST: MI vs DC, Mumbai.

April 7, 7:30 pm IST: LSG vs GT, Lucknow.