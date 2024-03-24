 Hardik Pandya burned with 'Where is Jasprit Bumrah' question by Gavaskar, Pietersen after MI skipper's new-ball bashing | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Hardik Pandya burned with 'Where is Jasprit Bumrah' question by Gavaskar, Pietersen after MI skipper's new-ball bashing

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2024 08:16 PM IST

Hardik Pandya's decision to delay Jasprit Bumrah's introduction into the attack left experts baffled

Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians as a captain was the cynosure in the lead-up to IPL 2024, let alone the franchise's season opener against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Given that the India all-rounder will be replacing Rohit Sharma, who led MI to five IPL titles, in the leadership role, every aspect of his call on the field will be scrutinised by the experts on the mic in the commentary panel.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled just one over in the powerplay while Hardik Pandya bowled twice

On Sunday, as MI kicked off their 17th season in IPL with the match against Gujarat, whom them have never beaten in IPL history, Hardik's bowling decision in the powerplay was questioned by the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Sunil Gavaskar and even Irfan Pathan, especially after the captain was smashed for 20 runs by GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha.

When a team has a certain Jasprit Bumrah in the line-up, you want him to kick off the attack with the new ball and also have him reserved for the death overs. But instead, it was Hardik himself to took over the new-ball responsibility, bowling two of the first three overs, where he was hit for four boundaries.

During early onslaught, Pietersen, speaking on air, said: Why Jasprit Bumrah is not opening the bowling? I don't understand this". Gavaskar, who was with him as part of the commentary panel said: "Very good question. Very, very good question."

Meanwhile, taking to social media, Pathan too raised a similar query saying: “Where is Bumrah?”

Bumrah was brought into the attack in the next over and the immediate impact was witnessed with Saha struggling in the first three deliveries before getting a boundary over mid-off. The India star, however, bounced back immediately to bowl the perfect yorker as the GT opener was too late in his defence. It was right in the blockhole as the delivery crashed into the middle stump.

It was the only wicket MI managed in the powerplay as Gill's efforts took GT to 47 for 1 at the end of six overs.

