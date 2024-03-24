GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans keen to spoil Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians homecoming
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: New dynamics, fresh rivalry in store as Gujarat host their ex-captain Hardik Pandya's Mumbai. Watch this space for quick real-time updates from the game.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Move aside MI vs CSK, or CSK vs RCB. There is a new rivalry brewing in town and it has all the elements required to become the greatest feud of all time – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya's homecoming to Mumbai Indians has made the equation between MI and Gujarat Titans spicier. Hardik leaving MI to join Gujarat Titans is pretty much the footballing equivalent of David Beckham leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2003. Of course, there are no parallels between Beckham and Pandya, but now that Hardik is back in MI, let alone as captain, the wounded Titans. And with the whole change in leadership with Rohit set to play his first IPL match in 11 years not as captain, the dynamics that promise to unfold make tonight's game a blockbuster.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Gill's experience as captain
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill was GT's highest run scorer last season, enjoyed a dream run in ODIs for India and proved to be as versatile a batter as one can hope to be in Test cricket during the recent series against England. The fact remains, though, that he hardly has any experience leading a team. He has led his state side Punjab in two T20Is and that is about it. However, Pandya didn't even have that when he was made captain and look at what he went and achieved.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma as MI captain
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: What can never be denied is that Rohit Sharma's time as MI captain is one for the history books. He was made captain a few matches into the 2013 season with Ricky Ponting deciding to take a step back. Until then, MI were hardly ever considered as serious title contenders, having finished as runners up once in 2010, but they ended up winning the trophy that season. Then they won it four more times under Rohit and until last season, he was the most successful captain in the history of the tournament and he still holds that record jointly with MS Dhoni. MI never lost an IPL final under Rohit and lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Pandya's return
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: In normal circumstances, MI fans would have welcomed back Hardik Pandya with open arms. Not only is it the return of their prodigal son, it also means the addition of one of the most lethal all-rounders in limited overs cricket. But that hasn't quite been the case this time around, even a cursory check on social media would tell you that MI fans are not happy with Pandya's return, mainly due to the fact that he has replaced five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma as captain. MI also didn't do themselves any favours by refusing questions around a rumoured captaincy clause in Pandya's contract and the discussions that led to the decision of Rohit being effectively sacked as captain. They didn't even allow a question on what kind of conversation Pandya has had with Gill with regards to the GT captaincy.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Pandya's success with GT
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya was announced as captain of the Gujarat Titans before IPL 2022, a move that raised a lot of eyebrows considering the fact that Pandya at the time was struggling to nail down a spot in the Indian team and hadn't bowled for a long time due to injuries. However, he had well and truly returned to peak fitness in that IPL, bowling like a dream and reinvented himself as a top order batter. Pandya's captaincy was also lauded and he ended becoming the first man since Shane Warne in 2008 to lead a debutant team to the IPL title in their very first season in the IPL. The next season, GT finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Shubman Gill, one for the future?
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: It is hard to deny that there are shades of RCB appointing a young Virat Kohli as their captain in 2013 in GT giving the mantle to Gill. He is still only 24 years old but in recent years has established himself in the Indian team across formats. Gill has been in quite sensational form for well over a year now. Kohli had relished the captaincy role in RCB and with the Indian team, with his already impressive record going to a different level when he became skipper. Both GT and Indian fans would hope that Gill will take to it in a similar fashion.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Nothing to separate them on head to head
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Both sides have faced each other four times, with GT winning twice and MI coming out on top on two occasions.
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Welcome… to what promises to be the daddy of new rivalries
GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Cricket fans! A very good afternoon. Are you ready for tonight? Possibly the biggest match of this year's IPL thus far? Yeah, you read that right. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans haven't had much of a rivalry thus far. Of, to a certain extent it did, but given what has transpired in the last three odd months, with Hardik Pandya first returning to MI and then getting appointed as their captain, promises to change the equation altogether. GT, hoping to fill the Hardik void, named a captain of their own in Shubman Gill, and the promotion promises to be the biggest litmus test of his young career. Hardik vs Shubman with GT wanting to show they can move on and make a team without Hardik is the showdown everyone would have their eyes on.