GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans keen to spoil Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians homecoming

Mar 24, 2024 2:48 PM IST

GT vs MI IPL Live Score 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: In normal circumstances, MI fans would have welcomed back Hardik Pandya with open arms. Not only is it the return of their prodigal son, it also means the addition of one of the most lethal all-rounders in limited overs cricket. But that hasn't quite been the case this time around, even a cursory check on social media would tell you that MI fans are not happy with Pandya's return, mainly due to the fact that he has replaced five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma as captain. MI also didn't do themselves any favours by refusing questions around a rumoured captaincy clause in Pandya's contract and the discussions that led to the decision of Rohit being effectively sacked as captain. They didn't even allow a question on what kind of conversation Pandya has had with Gill with regards to the GT captaincy.