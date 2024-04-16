Avesh Khan's unique 'gloves' gesture after one-handed stunner vs KKR a cheeky response to Sanju Samson's warning

Last week, after Rajasthan Royals survived a tricky chase against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh in their sixth match in IPL 2024, captain Sanju Samson had sent out a warning to his fast bowlers saying, “It's a bit easier to catch with the gloves.” It was directed towards Avesh Khan, with whom he had collided in a failed attempt to grab a catch. On Tuesday, after Avesh took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Phil Salt, he responded to Samson's warning in cheeky fashion. Sanju Samson was stunned at Avesh Khan's one-handed stunner in KKR vs RR match

It happened in the fourth over of the match after Kolkata Knight Riders were put to bat first at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Avesh dragged the length back and kept it wide of off as Salt looked to smash it flat straight past the bowler, but instead miscued it off the thick inside edge as the ball went flying towards the left of Avesh. The right-arm pacer showed quick and brilliant reflex as he dived to his left and grabbed the low catch with one hand.

Elated at his successful attempt, Avesh pointed at Samson and asked for his gloves as the captain seemed stunned at the efforts. After congratulating the bowler for his effort, Samson, with a big smile, handed him one of his gloves and Avesh placed the ball in it and showed it to the RR dressing room.

The dismissal was also a big respite for Riyan Parag, who dropped Salt on zero in the opening over of the match. The opener had edged one off Trent Boult, but Parag, stationed at backward point, dropped the dolly, leaving former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar absolutely disappointed on air.

Moments after drop catch, a fellow commentator reminded that Salt was dropped on zero in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants at the very same venue and the opener went on to carve out a match-winning knock for KKR. Salt was, however, dismissed for just 10 off 13 against Rajasthan.