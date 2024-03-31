 Dale Steyn dumfounded at Mayank Yadav's record IPL 2024 delivery as LSG debutant pays ultimate tribute to SA great | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Dale Steyn dumfounded at Mayank Yadav's record IPL 2024 delivery as LSG debutant pays ultimate tribute to SA great

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2024 09:46 AM IST

As it turns out, Mayank Yadav is a huge fan of South Africa legend Dale Steyn

Cricket fraternity watched in awe as Mayank Yadav unleased thunderbolts after thunderbolts on Saturday night in Lucknow as home team, Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings to claim their maiden win in IPL 2024. Yadav picked three wickets in his stellar middle-over spell to help LSG bounce back, but it was his 155.8 kmph scorcher that caught the attention of world cricket.

Dale Steyn reacts to Mayank Yadav's 155.8 kmph delivery
Dale Steyn reacts to Mayank Yadav's 155.8 kmph delivery

South Africa legend Dale Steyn, who previously worked with another India speedster Umran Malik in Sunrisers Hyderabad, was left gobsmacked as Yadav recorded that figure in just his second over in his IPL career, leaving veteran PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan in disarray. It was the fastest ever delivery bowled so far in IPL 2024 and sixth fastest overall in the league's history.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Steyn later took to social media, writing: “155.8 KPH! Mayank Yadav where have you been hiding!”

ALSO READ: Mayank Yadav's gobsmacking spell of nine 150-plus scorchers, 3 wickets, IPL 2024 record that turned LSG's fate vs PBKS

As it turns out, Yadav himself is a huge fan of the South Africa legend.

Speaking to the media after his match-winning spell at the Ekana Stadium, Mayank, paying a priceless tribute to Steyn, said: “I look up to only one fast bowler, Dale Steyn, he is my idol."

Despite the conversation around Yadav being on his ability to hit the 150-plus kmph mark at will, the 21-year-old admitted that his goal remains to be as economical as possible and help LSG in more winning causes.

“My goal is to be consistent for the team and give away as few runs as possible so that it is helpful. Pace is a plus point for me; I try to use it diligently,” he said.

Yadav also opened up on his battle with multiple injury concerns through his career, which included missing the last IPL season and the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy tournament.

“I had a side strain; it was a rib fracture after the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Injuries are a part of a fast bowler’s life and they are your friends. I have had 2 to 3 major injuries in the last one and a half years, and it was downfall for me. Last season, I missed the IPL due to injuries. The focus is mostly on recovery and training,” Yadav said.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the LSG vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Dale Steyn dumfounded at Mayank Yadav's record IPL 2024 delivery as LSG debutant pays ultimate tribute to SA great
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On