IPL 2024 match today, CSK vs LSG: Check head-to-head record, pitch report, fantasy XI and predictions

After losing to KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in their away fixture, Chennai Super Kings will hope to exact revenge on the visitors in match No.39 of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday. A Rahul masterclass sealed Lucknow Super Giants' impressive win over the defending champions at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium last week. The LSG skipper smashed 82 off 53 balls to help the hosts chase down the 180-run target in 19 overs. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul greeted by CSK's R Jadeja and MS Dhoni after his team's victory(PTI)

Rahul and Co. are placed fifth on the IPL 2024 points table. Hosts CSK are level points, but their better net run rate keeps them a place above LSG in the IPL 2024 standings. Rahul and Quinton de Kock stitched a record-opening partnership when CSK last played LSG in the IPL. While LSG openers laid the foundation for a convincing win, superstar Rachin Ravindra has extended his low-scoring run in the IPL 2024. The CSK opener was handed a golden duck when LSG hosted CSK at Lucknow.

CSK vs LSG: Pitch report

CSK have suffered defeats in their last two games while LSG are set to enter the Chepauk after back-to-back wins. The Chepauk has witnessed different types of totals from teams who batted first at the IPL 2024. Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 173 for 6 and ended up on the losing side. CSK posted 206 for 6 to record a win at the Chepauk. The hosts then completed the 138-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders at the famous venue. CSK and LSG are tipped to play out a high-scoring contest at Chepauk.

CSK vs LSG: Head-to-head

LSG have recorded two wins over CSK in the cash-rich league. CSK are aiming for their second win over LSG in the IPL. LSG skipper Rahul has smashed four 50s against CSK in eight innings. Nicholas Pooran has scored 88 runs off 45 balls against CSK's Mustafizur Rahman. Mayank Yadav didn't travel to Chennai, and the LSG star is expected to miss the match against CSK.

CSK vs LSG: Fantasy XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Nicholas Pooran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.