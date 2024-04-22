Yuzvendra Chahal becomes 1st bowler to complete 200 wickets in IPL, Ravi Shastri salutes RR star with special message
Yuzvendra Chahal became the first bowler to complete 200 wickets in the IPL during RR's home game against MI.
Reaching new heights in his illustrious T20 career, spin wizard Yuzvendra Chahal entered his name into the history books by opening his account in match No.38 of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians on Monday. The senior spinner dismissed MI's Mohammad Nabi to become the first player in the history of IPL to complete 200 wickets.
RR skipper introduced Chahal into the attack in the eighth over of the innings after MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against the IPL 2024 table-toppers. Chahal got the better of Nabi as his leg break produced a leading edge of the bat for a routine catch. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru star achieved the milestone in his 152nd innings of the cash-rich tournament. Spinner Chahal is already the leading wicket-taker in the history of the IPL.
With Chahal rewriting history in the IPL, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri shared a special message for the veteran spinner. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Shastri said that Chahal's IPL milestone is a tribute to his consistency. “Well Done CHAHAL on a terrific feat. 200 is no mean achievement. Plenty more to come. Tribute to your consistency over the years. God bless. @yuzi_chahal @rajasthanroyals #RRvsMI,” the former India all-rounder said.
Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed Chahal as the 'Sultan' of wickets in the IPL. “Congrats @yuzi_chahal bro for becoming the Sultan of Wickets in IPL with 200 wickets! Keep spinning those magic balls and making us proud! #YuziChahal #IPLRecords,” Dhawan said. Chaha’s former teammate at RCB, legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers mentioned that the RR spinner is the numero uno in the world’s richest T20 league. “Yuzvendra Chahal! The king of bowling in the IPL. Number 1Well done @yuzi_chahal,” added the former RCB star.
