IPL 2024 Match Today, CSK vs SRH: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report, and fantasy XI
IPL 2024 Match Today, CSK vs SRH: Both teams will meet on the back of tough defeats, and will be aiming at bringing their campaign back on track
It will be an iconic battle between two superpowers in the top-5 as the Chennai Super Kings will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. The Orange Army was stunned by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, while the CSK had to settle for a loss against the Lucknow Super Giants in their last encounter.
The five-time former champions have had a bittersweet run with 4 wins and 4 losses. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has led from the front for his team but is seeking contribution in the opening unit. The bowling unit, on the other hand, is anchored by CSK’s ace pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who will be in action with Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad will also be looking to forget their previous loss against RCB and unleash devastation against the CSK. Having won 4 of their last five encounters, the Orange Army will be counting on the likes of Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen and Abhishek Sharma.
CSK likely XI (if batting first)
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK likely XI (if bowling first)
Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player: Shardul Thakur, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner
SRH likely XI (if batting first)
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande
SRH likely XI (if bowling first)
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande
Impact Players- Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Travis Head, T Natarajan
Head-to-head
Both teams have met each other on 20 occasions where the CSK lead the head-to-head comfortably with 14 wins in their favour.
Pitch Report
The MA Chidambaram Stadium is considered a turning track making it hard to play for the batsmen. The venue has generally been a low-scoring turf but has witnessed teams crossing the 200-run mark. CSK holds the record for the highest total of the season at 246 runs. Out of the 80 games played at this venue, the teams batting first have won 47 games, while the teams batting second have won 33 matches.
Fantasy XI
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen, Shivam Dube, Abdul Samad, Ravindra Jadeja, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat
