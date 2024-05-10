 IPL 2024 match today, GT vs CSK: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, pitch report and fantasy XI | Crickit
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
IPL 2024 match today, GT vs CSK: Check likely XIs, head-to-head, pitch report and fantasy XI

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
May 10, 2024 11:49 AM IST

CSK and GT have played each other on six occasions, where they have secured three wins each.

After settling for three losses on the trot, former champions Gujarat Titans will be looking to salvage pride against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday. The former have hit rock-bottom with eight points from 11 games as their Indian Premier League 2024 playoffs chances look bleak. However, the Chennai Super Kings can see the daylight and will be eyeing a place in the top two.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Punjab Kings (ANI )
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the match against Punjab Kings (ANI )

The Titans had a tough day at the office against the Royal Challengers Bangalore after managing to put only 147 runs on the board which the latter chased in 13.4 overs. Their opening order consisting of skipper Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharshan failed to build the foundation and collapsed early against RCB’s spirited bowling unit.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli unlocks multiple milestones with explosive 92 vs PBKS, joins LSG's KL Rahul in elite IPL club

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli unlocks multiple milestones with explosive 92 vs PBKS, joins LSG's KL Rahul in elite IPL club

CSK, on the other hand, have ticked the right combination after a series of exits from their players. After scoring a relatively low score of 167 against the Punjab Kings, their bowling unit led by Ravindra Jadeja (3 wickets) bowled with precision to restrict their opponents to 139 runs.

GT likely XI (if batting first)

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (c) Sai Sudharshan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmed, Joshua Little.

GT likely XI (if bowling first)

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmed, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Impact Players: Vijay Shankar, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharshan, Sandeep Warrier

CSK likely XI (if batting first)

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh, Richard Gleeson.

CSK likely XI (if bowling first)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Players: Simarjeet Singh, Sameer Rizvi, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande.

Head-to-head

Both teams have played each other on six occasions, where they have secured three wins each. However, the five-time former champions had the last laugh after winning the recent clash this season.

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is considered a batting paradise and offers a decent bounce as well. The venue has witnessed teams batting second emerging victorious with 18 wins in 32 matches. This season four out of five matches have also been won by the chasing team.

Fantasy XI

Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, MS Dhoni (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh.

IPL 2024 Coverage

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
