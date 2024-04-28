IPL 2024 Match Today, GT vs RCB: Check likely XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and fantasy XI

After breaking their jinx of six straight losses, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to revive themselves in the season against the Gujarat Titans in a doubleheader on Sunday. The Shubman Gill-led side lost a close encounter against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday as they will be looking to climb high in the points table as well. Faf du Plessis and his teammate Virat Kohli (L) celebrate their team's win at the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(AFP)

The former champions have been poignant this season with four wins from nine matches they have played so far. While their side has looked fairly balanced, the results have not gone in their favour. On the other hand, the stars finally aligned for RCB, who had hit rock bottom as their performance was in sync against the fiery hot SRH, where Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored impressive half-centuries as well.

RCB likely XI (if batting first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj

RCB likely XI (if bowling first)

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Siraj, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudesai

GT likely XI (if batting first)

Wridhhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharshan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivisan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed

GT likely XI (if bowling first)

Wridhhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharshan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivisan Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier

Impact players: Sandeep Warrier, Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar

Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi stadium is considered a batting paradise combined with some even bounce and good carry to the wicketkeeper. Out of the 31 games played here so far, 17 matches have been won by teams batting second. The Gujarat Titans had a tough outing in their last encounter at the venue against the Delhi Capitals as they were swept away for their lowest total of 89 runs.

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on three occasions where the Gujarat Titans have had the upper hand with 2 wins in the bank in the head-to-head against RCB.

Fantasy XI

Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharshan, Dinesh Kartik, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Siraj, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal