IPL 2024 match today, MI vs CSK: Check Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings likely XIs, head-to-head, fantasy team

It will be an action-packed battle between 2 five-time former champions and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The two most successful teams also share the most prolific rivalry in the history of IPL and will lock horns for the 37th time. While the CSK have looked good so far with their last win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. MI have also regained the momentum with consecutive wins over the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Mumbai Indians have regained the form by winning back-to-back matches.(AFP)

MI’s star batter Suryakumar Yadav staged a majestic comeback against the Royal Challengers Bangalore with his exuberant half-century which was also his fastest in IPL. Besides Suryakumar, MI have also refuelled themselves in the batting order with timely performances from Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. The team will also count on blistering finishes from Tim David and Romario Shepherd as well.

The bowling unit of MI has also been sprightly with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah who picked a five-wicket haul in his last match. The right-hander will also look to replicate this performance against the arch-rivals.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, unleashed an exemplary bowling performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match. Their bowling unit has been lethal this season with outstanding performances from Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja. In the absence of Matheesha Pathirana, whose comeback is still hazy, the Yellow Army might continue to avail the services of Mustafizur Rehman in fast bowling.

However, they will be looking for a constructive performance by their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra for the opening stand.

MI playing XI if batting first

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee.

MI playing XI if bowling first

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee.

Impact players: Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

CSK playing XI if batting first

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Samir Rizvi, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rehman

CSK playing XI if bowling first

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rehman.

Impact players: Mukesh Choudhary, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube

Head-to-head record

The arch-rivals have met each other 36 times over the years where MI have led the head-to-head with 20 wins while CSK have won 20. However, the latter have been victorious in the previous three encounters. The home favourites though have had an edge over the guest in their home ground winning seven encounters out of 12.

Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium is going to be a batting paradise and offers a quick outfield with shorter boundaries.

Fantasy XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Romario Shephard, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Mustafizur Rehman.

Win percentage

According to Google's win probability, MI have a 56 percent chance, compared to CSK's 44.