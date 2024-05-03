IPL 2024 match today: MI vs KKR head-to-head record, stats, most runs, and most wickets list in IPL

After a disappointing batting performance in the last game, the Mumbai Indians will look to make amends against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The five-time former champions have had a tempestuous run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and are now hanging on by the thread of results from other teams. IPL 2024 match today: MI vs KKR head-to-head record(PTI)

KKR, on the other hand, pulverized the Delhi Capitals in their last encounter with sharp performances in bowling and batting. The twice former winners at the tournament began by outclassing DC batters courtesy of some great bowling by Varun Chakravarthy who scalped three wickets that helped the team restrict their opponents to 153 runs. The chase was inclined in KKR’s interest from the very beginning as opener Phil Salt smashed 68 runs off 33 balls to propel his team to victory and climb at no.2 in the points table.

The titanic batting unit of MI consisting of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Verma fell cheaply against the LSG. The hosts will look to get their act together to secure the crucial two points with their playoffs chances already looking bleak.

MI likely XI (If batting first)

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla

MI likely XI (if bowling first)

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Nuwan Thushara

Impact players: Dewald Brewis, Nuwan Thushara, Suryakumar Yadav, Shams Mulani

KKR likely XI (if batting first)

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc

KKR likely XI (if bowling first)

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy

Pitch Report

The Wankhede Stadium is considered a suitable pitch for both batting and bowling. While the ground offers and quick outfield, the surface provides good bounce to the bowlers as well. The ground has hosted 113 runs so far where 61 matches have been won by team batting second. Therefore, skippers from both the teams are expected to bowl first.

Head-to-head

Both teams have met each other on 32 occasions over the years where Mumbai have heavily dominated the head-to-head with 23 wins in their favour.

Fantasy XI

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh Tilak Verma, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarty, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Starc

Did you know?

The lowest total recorded at the Wankhede Stadium was in 2008, during a clash between MI and KKR. The hosts blew the Knight Riders away for a score of 67 and then chased the total down inside their powerplay.