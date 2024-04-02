Rohit Sharma scared out of his wits as fan breaches security and charges at him during MI vs RR IPL clash

A fan breached security as he jumped the fence at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday to meet former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals. Rohit was scared out of his wits when the fan entered the ground and sprinted towards him, but later hugged him. The fan also hugged wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan before being grabbed by security officials. Fan breached security to meet Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR game

It happened during the powerplay in the second innings of the match, when Rajasthan Royals were en route to their successful chase of 126. The incident caused a break of play, which players do not particularly enjoy and it often tends to break the momentum.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hence, Rohit, who was then fielding the slip cordon, seemed a tad bit reluctant to hug the fan, clad in a white t-shirt and blue jeans. But it seemed a moment of achievement for the spectator as he had his arms aloft in the air after having managed to meet his idol. He did not even try to escape when the security officials ran to grab him.

This was the second instance in IPL 2024 where a fan breached the security at a venue. Last week, during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a fan entered the ground to meet Virat Kohli. A video on social media later revealed that he was beaten up by the security officials after he was taken off the ground.

Three losses on the trot for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai suffered their third consecutive defeat in IPL 2024, amid the incessant booing of captain Hardik Pandya, as Riyan Parag scored yet another fifty to guide Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win.

For the the hosts, the match was lost in the powerplay, when Trent Boult struck twice in the opening over, dismissing Rohit for a golden duck, before returning to dismiss Dewald Brevis in his second over as Mumbai went four down for just 20 runs inside the fourth over. Hardik did try to revive the innings with a flurry of boundaries, but Mumbai only managed 125 for nine in 20 overs.

Rajasthan, too, did not get off to a promising start in the chase with Mumbai striking at regular intervals. But Parag's unbeaten 39-ball 54 was enough for the visitors to wrap up the chase with 27 balls to spare.