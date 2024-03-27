'I've to look at both Dhoni and Ruturaj for instructions. There's confusion': Deepak Chahar on CSK's captaincy change

A clip from Chennai Super Kings' first match in IPL 2024, against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chepauk, had gone viral last week, with fans wondering if MS Dhoni remains the on-field captain of the side despite relinquishing the role with Ruturaj Gaikwad now the leader of CSK. In the video, Dhoni was spotted actively setting the field, which even led to the likes of Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina take a cheeky dig at the Chennai captaincy role. A similar was also spotted on Tuesday, during CSK's match at home against Gujarat Titans. After the match, fast bowler Deepak Chahar issued a clarification on behalf of CSK players. Ruturaj having a word with MS Dhoni during CSK's match against GT

"Is Gaikwad actually the captain?" Albeit on a hilarious note, with the aim to poke former CSK player Raina, Sehwag's on air remark left fans on social media agreeing to it after the broadcasters showed a video of Dhoni setting the field during the match against RCB.

All eyes were on Gaikwad both on Friday (March 22) and Tuesday (March 27) who was handed over the leadership role at CSK before the start of the season with Dhoni stepping down in a shocking move for world cricket. With Chennai having suffered a major blow from a similar decision back in 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to the role, which eventually backfired, leaving Dhoni to reclaim the captaincy armband, there was always an anticipation among onlookers on the Gaikwad decision.

Deepak Chahar says he has to look at both Dhoni and Ruturaj for instructions

Chennai won both their first two league matches in IPL 2024, but the clips of Dhoni setting the field in both the matches left many wondering if he still remains the captain.

On Tuesday, after CSK's emphatic 63-run win against the Titans at home, Sunil Gavaskar asked Chahar who he looks towards for fielding instructions - Dhoni or Gaikwad and the right-arm bowler sheepishly smiled to say: "I got to look at Mahi (MSD) bhai and at Ruturaj - both of them these days for field placements and all. So there is a bit of a confusion where to look now but Ruturaj is doing well and he is leading the way."

Following back-to-back wins at home, Chennai will play their first away match in IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals on March 31 in Vizag, followed by a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5.