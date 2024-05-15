IPL 2024 Orange Cap after RR vs PBKS: Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson breach 500-run mark; Virat Kohli remains firmly at top

Rajasthan Royals' poor run continued on Wednesday as the side slumped to a fourth-successive defeat in the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings, who were at the bottom of the table before the game, climbed one spot to ninth as they registered a five-wicket win in the game to put a dent in the Royals' hopes for a top-2 finish. Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in Guwahati(AP)

On a sluggish surface, the RR batters barring Riyan Parag (48) faltered, as the side was restricted to 144/9 in 20 overs. Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, and Rahul Chahar picked two wickets each as wickets continued to fall in regular intervals for the Royals. And even as the RR made a brilliant start with the ball, it was the PBKS who eventually prevailed.

RR had the Punjab Kings reeling at 48/4 after eight overs before captain Curran (63*) produced a brilliant knock under pressure. He was aided by Jitesh Sharma (22), who supported the Englishman in the 63-run stand for the fifth wicket. Even as Jitesh was dismissed in the 16th over, the equation was fairly easy for the Kings as Ashutosh Sharma (17* off 11 balls) ensured there were no further hiccups for the side.

This was PBKS' fifth win of the season, taking them above the Mumbai Indians to the ninth spot at the points table.

Orange Cap

Updated Orange Cap list after RR vs PBKS(IPL)

Riyan Parag, with his 48-run knock, breached the 500-run mark in the season for the first time in his IPL career. He now has 531 runs to his name in 13 matches, which took him up to 4th spot in the list of the highest run-getters this year. RR captain Sanju Samson, meanwhile, had an off day with only 18 on the board, but it was enough for him to go past the 500-run mark, too. Virat Kohli remains firmly at the top of the list with 631 runs, followed by Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad (583) and Travis Head (533) of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.