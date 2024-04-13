IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after LSG vs DC: Rishabh Pant closes in on top-five, Virat Kohli in pole position
Rishabh Pant is sixth in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after leading DC to their second win of the ongoing campaign.
Delhi Capitals managed to clinch their second win of the ongoing IPL 2024 season, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Friday. Chasing 168, DC raced to 170/4 in 18.1 overs as Jake Fraser-McGurk smacked 55 off 35 balls. Meanwhile, DC captain Rishabh Pant slammed 41 off 24 deliveries. For LSG's bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi scalped two dismissals.
Initially, Ayush Badoni hammered an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 35 balls to take LSG to 167/7 in 20 overs. For DC's bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed bagged two dismissals.
Speaking after the match, Pant said, "Little relief, we wanted a win badly. I was talking to the boys saying we need to think like champions, we need to keep fighting hard. (On bowling) We have phases where we are not up to the mark, some individuals have to take responsibility for that. However, we stick together as a group. Some things you can control, some things we can't."
"(On team combination) I think we are getting closer to the right XI, but we've had so many injuries in this group. However, you can't keep complaining about that. (On Fraser-McGurk) Hopefully, we've found our new number 3, haven't thought too much about it. Hope he can continue," he further added.
IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after LSG vs DC
Virat Kohli occupies top spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, with 319 runs. RR star Riyan Parag is second with 261 runs and GT skipper Shubman Gill (255) is third. Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson (246) is fourth, followed by GT batter Sai Sudharsan (226) in fifth place. It is worth noting that Pant (194) and Tristan Stubbs (189) are closing in on a top-five spot and are sixth, seventh respectively.
