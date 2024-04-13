 IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after LSG vs DC: Rishabh Pant closes in on top-five, Virat Kohli in pole position | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after LSG vs DC: Rishabh Pant closes in on top-five, Virat Kohli in pole position

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 13, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Rishabh Pant is sixth in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after leading DC to their second win of the ongoing campaign.

Delhi Capitals managed to clinch their second win of the ongoing IPL 2024 season, defeating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets on Friday. Chasing 168, DC raced to 170/4 in 18.1 overs as Jake Fraser-McGurk smacked 55 off 35 balls. Meanwhile, DC captain Rishabh Pant slammed 41 off 24 deliveries. For LSG's bowling department, Ravi Bishnoi scalped two dismissals.

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(AP)
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(AP)

Initially, Ayush Badoni hammered an unbeaten knock of 55 runs off 35 balls to take LSG to 167/7 in 20 overs. For DC's bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets and Khaleel Ahmed bagged two dismissals.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after LSG vs DC: Khaleel Ahmed rises to fourth position

Speaking after the match, Pant said, "Little relief, we wanted a win badly. I was talking to the boys saying we need to think like champions, we need to keep fighting hard. (On bowling) We have phases where we are not up to the mark, some individuals have to take responsibility for that. However, we stick together as a group. Some things you can control, some things we can't."

"(On team combination) I think we are getting closer to the right XI, but we've had so many injuries in this group. However, you can't keep complaining about that. (On Fraser-McGurk) Hopefully, we've found our new number 3, haven't thought too much about it. Hope he can continue," he further added.

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race after LSG vs DC

IPL 2024 Orange Cap race
IPL 2024 Orange Cap race

Virat Kohli occupies top spot in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race, with 319 runs. RR star Riyan Parag is second with 261 runs and GT skipper Shubman Gill (255) is third. Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson (246) is fourth, followed by GT batter Sai Sudharsan (226) in fifth place. It is worth noting that Pant (194) and Tristan Stubbs (189) are closing in on a top-five spot and are sixth, seventh respectively.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

