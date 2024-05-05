IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye revenge against unpredictable Punjab Kings in Dharamsala

MS Dhoni tries to reach the crease during the IPL 2024 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings

IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Eyeing payback against the Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings are desperate to arrest the slide in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Sunday. The defending champions were outplayed by Punjab Kings at Chepauk. Three days after the seven-wicket trounce at the hands of PBKS, the Super Kings are tasked to thwart Punjab's bid to record a famous double over the five-time winners at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. ...Read More

CSK have arrived in Dharamsala for matchday 53 of the IPL 2024 after losing two of their home games in the last three outings. The MS Dhoni-starrer side is placed fifth in the IPL 2024 standings. CSK are two points behind fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL 2024 points table. CSK can go level on points with SRH and Lucknow Super Giants by ending Punjab's impressive run against the Yellow Brigade.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad rued his poor toss record when PBKS visited Chennai. CSK have lost the traditional coin toss nine times in 10 games this season. Tushar Deshpande is available for selection. However, CSK are without Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahaman. CSK's bitter rivals, Punjab Kings, have revived their playoff hopes by recording back-to-back wins. Punjab hammered CSK to become the second team after Mumbai Indians to upstage Chennai five times in a row.

Despite the consecutive wins to their name, PBKS are sitting in the seventh spot with eight points from 10 matches this season. Missing the services of skipper Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS have recorded wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai. PBKS also chased down a T20 record target against playoff-bound Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Jonny Bairstow smashed a stunning century against KKR. Bairstow also top-scored for PBKS in their win over CSK this season. His teammate and spinner, Harpreet Brar, was the difference-maker against the mighty Super Kings at the Chepauk.

All you need to know about PBKS vs CSK match in IPL 2024:

-PBKS outclassed CSK by 7 wickets in their last IPL 2024 outing at Chepauk.

-Only PBKS and MI have defeated CSK five times in a row.

-The 1st-ever IPL match in Dharmasala was played between CSK and PBKS.

-Jonny Bairstow has a strike rate of 185.71 against CSK's Moeen Ali.

-Ruturaj Gaikwad has smashed 4 fifty-plus scores in his last 5 outings.