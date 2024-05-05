IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye revenge against unpredictable Punjab Kings in Dharamsala
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Eyeing payback against the Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings are desperate to arrest the slide in the Indian Premier League season 2024 on Sunday. The defending champions were outplayed by Punjab Kings at Chepauk. Three days after the seven-wicket trounce at the hands of PBKS, the Super Kings are tasked to thwart Punjab's bid to record a famous double over the five-time winners at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. ...Read More
CSK have arrived in Dharamsala for matchday 53 of the IPL 2024 after losing two of their home games in the last three outings. The MS Dhoni-starrer side is placed fifth in the IPL 2024 standings. CSK are two points behind fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on the IPL 2024 points table. CSK can go level on points with SRH and Lucknow Super Giants by ending Punjab's impressive run against the Yellow Brigade.
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad rued his poor toss record when PBKS visited Chennai. CSK have lost the traditional coin toss nine times in 10 games this season. Tushar Deshpande is available for selection. However, CSK are without Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahaman. CSK's bitter rivals, Punjab Kings, have revived their playoff hopes by recording back-to-back wins. Punjab hammered CSK to become the second team after Mumbai Indians to upstage Chennai five times in a row.
Despite the consecutive wins to their name, PBKS are sitting in the seventh spot with eight points from 10 matches this season. Missing the services of skipper Shikhar Dhawan, PBKS have recorded wins over Gujarat Titans and Chennai. PBKS also chased down a T20 record target against playoff-bound Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Jonny Bairstow smashed a stunning century against KKR. Bairstow also top-scored for PBKS in their win over CSK this season. His teammate and spinner, Harpreet Brar, was the difference-maker against the mighty Super Kings at the Chepauk.
-PBKS outclassed CSK by 7 wickets in their last IPL 2024 outing at Chepauk.
-Only PBKS and MI have defeated CSK five times in a row.
-The 1st-ever IPL match in Dharmasala was played between CSK and PBKS.
-Jonny Bairstow has a strike rate of 185.71 against CSK's Moeen Ali.
-Ruturaj Gaikwad has smashed 4 fifty-plus scores in his last 5 outings.
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Defending champions CSK and 2014 runners-up PBKS have played 29 games in the IPL. Since the tournament's inception in 2008, CSK have recorded 15 wins over PBKS. Hosts Punjab Kings have defeated CSK 14 times in the world's richest T20 league. PBKS have won their last five games against CSK. Only PBKS and MI have achieved the feat of defeating CSK five times in a row. Can CSK end their winless run against PBKS in Dharamsala today?
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - After the seven-wicket win over the defending champions, Punjab Kings will host Chennai Super Kings in match No.53 of the Indian Premier League in Dharamsala. The match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the HPCA Stadium. The IPL 2024 match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss for CSK's away game to PBKS will take place at 3:00 PM IST. The IPL 2024 clash will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live stream of the IPL 2024 game on the JioCinema app and website.
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - With Shikhar Dhawan at the helm, Punjab Kings started their campaign with a win over Delhi Capitals at Chandigarh. PBKS were outplayed by RCB in their next fixture. After a 21-run defeat at the hands of LSG, PBKS defeated GT by 3 wickets in Ahmedabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed PBKS by 2 runs while table-toppers Rajasthan Royals registered a 3-wicket win over PBKS. PBKS also lost to GT in MI after their match against RR. The Dhawan-less side made amends by thrashing KKR by 8 wickets at Eden Gardens. PBKS then hammered CSK by 7 wickets. Punjab are placed 8th with 8 points from 10 matches.
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - Speaking to reporters on the eve of the IPL 2024 match between PBKS and CSK, Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi asserted that his side is not concerned about table calculations. PBKS have revived their IPL playoff chances with wins over CSK and KKR. However, Punjab Kings are placed seventh on the IPL 2024 table. PBKS have picked up 8 points from 10 matches in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.
"The team conversations that we have had, our approach is to put in the best effort and to play to win the game. The table calculations will come on their own. We do not see that part very closely. What we look at is what are the areas we can do better, what we have not done over the past few games, what best we can do and how we can improve as a team. That is the conversation we have with the players," Joshi said. "Our plan of action is to keep winning. The challenge is always with the bat and ball. It's a good surface. I keep telling players to hold their horses and execute their skill," he added.
Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi mentioned that his side enjoys travelling to Dharamsala for IPL matches. PBKS have arrived at the famous venue after defeating former champions KKR and CSK. Speaking to reporters ahead of the match, Joshi stated that PBKS will stick with their winning formula against CSK in Dharamsala.
Thus, PBKS will remain unchanged today. "The ground in Dharamsala is one of the best grounds in cricketing countries because of the location and the surface we get to play here. It's a fantastic ground," Joshi said at the pre-match press conference. "No, we do not think we will be making any changes. Because we want to keep up the winning squad," he added.
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings -Defending champions in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings are placed fifth after playing 10 matches in the league phase. CSK are up against PBKS in match No.53 of the IPL 2024 at Dharamsala. The five-time winners recorded wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. With five wins and five defeats, CSK have picked up 10 points from 10 matches. CSK are two points behind SRH, who are placed fourth in the IPL 2024 standings. CSK are trailing table-toppers RR by six points in the current standings.
IPL 2024, PBKS vs CSK IPL Live Score: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings -Harpreet Brar scripted PBKS' impressive win over CSK when both teams first met at the IPL 2024. The PBKS spinner bagged two wickets and leaked just 16 runs in his match-winning spell for the Punjab Kings. Jonny Bairstow (46) and Rilee Rossouw (43) played quick-fire knocks to seal a 7-wicket win over the Super Kings.
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Prashant Solanki, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, , Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish.
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes, Tanay Thyagarajan, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings are hoping to exact revenge on Punjab Kings in match No.53 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. Punjab Kings outclassed Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in their last meeting. With the impressive win, PBKS became the second team after Mumbai Indians to defeat the Super Kings five times in a row. Can PBKS smash CSK for a six in Dharamsala?