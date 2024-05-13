Gujarat Titans eliminated from playoff race: CSK or RCB, who will benefit from abandoned IPL 2024 match vs KKR?

Former champions Gujarat Titans are still hoping for a miracle to enter the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League season 2024. Champions in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league, Shubman Gill's GT side was set to host two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With rain gods making their presence felt in Ahmedabad, the traditional coin toss for the IPL 2024 match between GT and KKR was delayed due to bad weather on Monday. It's an uphill task for GT to fight for the playoff spots with RCB, LSG, CSK, DC and CSK(AFP-ANI-PTI)

With rain playing spoilsport in Ahmedabad, GT are out of the playoff race this season. The GT side can only pick up 14 points in the league stage. GT's awful run rate of -1.063 had already put Shubman's men on the cusp of an early exit from the IPL 2024 playoff race before the toss against KKR. With the match No.63 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders ending up in a washout, Shubman and Co. have become the third side to get eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoff race.

Gujarat Titans facing elimination from IPL 2024 playoff race

Both teams (GT and KKR) shared a point each after the game was abandoned at the world's largest cricket stadium. Shreyas Iyer's KKR side has already punched their tickets for the playoff stage of the cash-rich league this season. Two-time winners KKR have amassed 18 points, and the table-toppers are two points ahead of second-placed Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson's RR side still needs to win a game to seal their playoff berth. Defending champions CSK are placed third with 14 points from 14 matches.

Can washout in Ahmedabad benefit RCB, CSK and SRH?

The five-time winners are followed by free-scoring Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are fourth with 14 points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fifth with 12 points in 14 games. Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are level on points with RCB in the IPL 2024 standings. However, KL Rahul's men have a game in hand. Shubman's GT side is eighth with 11 points. A win over KKR can help GT get on level terms with RCB, LSG and DC on the points table. With a run rate of -1.063, it was already an uphill task for GT to fight for the playoff spots with RCB, LSG, CSK, DC and CSK.