IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs LSG: Stoinis' blistering knock forces Chennai out of top-4; KL Rahul's men climb
IPL 2024 points table after CSK vs LSG: Marcus Stoinis' blistering century knock propelled the Super Giants into top four in the points table
In a sensational display of power hitting, Marcus Stoinis led Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings with a blistering unbeaten 124 off just 63 balls. The LSG found themselves in a challenging position at 88-3 after 11 overs, but Stoinis turned the game around with a crucial 70-run stand with Nicholas Pooran and then an unbeaten 65-run partnership with Deepak Hooda.
Stoinis' century came off just 56 deliveries, featuring 13 boundaries and 6 massive sixes. His fearless approach and clean striking allowed Lucknow to chase down the daunting target of 211 with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare. This also marked the highest successful IPL run chase at the Chepauk.
The final over saw Stoinis unleash his power-hitting prowess, smashing Mustafizur Rahman for a six and three boundaries, including a crucial boundary off a no-ball, to seal the victory in style.
This win propelled Lucknow Super Giants into fourth place in the IPL standings, replacing the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the spot. LSG now have five wins in eight matches and are level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders (2nd) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (3rd), both with 10 points each.
The CSK, following their second successive defeat to KL Rahul's men, dropped out of the top four and are now fifth in the standings with four wins and as many losses. Rajasthan Royals continue to lead the points tally with a brilliant seven wins out of eight, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru remain at the bottom with just two points to their name so far.
Take a look at the detailed points tally:
DC vs GT on Wednesday
The struggling Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans on Wednesday as Rishabh Pant's men face an uphill battle to remain in contention for playoff places in the league. DC faced a disappointing 67-run defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, conceding a mammoth 266 after opting to bowl in Delhi.
Even as the Capitals defeated GT earlier in the season, Shubman Gill's men have momentum following their impressive comeback win against the Punjab Kings last week.
