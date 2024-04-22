IPL 2024 points table after PBKS vs GT: Gujarat Titans climb to sixth, Punjab Kings remain ninth

Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by three wickets on Sunday, and climbed to sixth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Chasing 143, GT raced to 146/7 in 19.1 overs, courtesy of a match-winning four from Rahul Tewatia (36*). Meanwhile, Harshal Patel got three wickets for PBKS. GT defeated PBKS on Sunday.(AFP)

Initially, a four-wicket haul by Sai Kishore saw PBKS get bowled out for 142 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh was PBKS' top-scorer with a knock of 35 runs off 21 balls.

Speaking after the match, GT captain Gill said, "Would have liked to finish it a bit early, but good to get those two points. (Captaincy) It's been very exciting for me to be able to take up this role. Except for the over-rate, everything has been good."

"When I am out there batting, I just want to play as a batter, I don't want to think too much about the captaincy. He (Livingstone) was trying to rush me there but the ball that I got out, I would have made that decision even if I was batting as a batsman or even without that little bit that we had (small altercation)," he added.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one run, at the Eden Gardens. Chasing 223, RCB were bowled out for 221 in 20 overs, despite half-centuries from Will Jacks (55) and Rajat Patidar (52). For KKR's bowling department, Andre Russell took three wickets.

Initially, a half-century from Shreyas Iyer (50) saw KKR post 222/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Cameron Green and Yash Dayal took two wickets each for RCB.

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points in seven matches. Meanwhile, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in second and third places with 10 points each, in seven games. Chennai Super Kings (8) are fourth, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (8) in fifth, GT (8) in sixth and Mumbai Indians (6) in seventh position. Delhi Capitals are eighth with six points, followed by ninth-placed PBKS (4) and bottom-placed RCB (2).