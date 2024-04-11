IPL 2024 points table after RR vs GT: Royals at top despite first loss of season; Titans climb up after thrilling win

Former champions Gujarat Titans broke the winning streak of Rajasthan Royals after registering a dramatic last-ball victory in the IPL 2024 on Wednesday. After the latter posted a mammoth 195-run total with pulsating knocks from Riyan Parag (76 off 48 balls) and Sanju Samson (68 not out of 38 balls), GT chased it down in a thrilling final over finish to get the much-needed two points on the board. Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan (L) and Noor Ahmad celebrate after their win against Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium of Jaipur(AFP)

The Titans began their chase in fine style with a remarkable headstart from Sai Sudharshan and skipper Shubman Gill. After losing Sudharshan (35 off 29) in the ninth over, the guests were stunned by youngster Kuldeep Sen who dismissed both Mathew Wade and Abhinav Manohar in his second over of his spell.

GT needed 73 runs off the final five overs but lost Gill in the 16th over who scored an impressive 72 runs off just 44 deliveries. As the clash went to a close, the Titans required 15 runs off the final over at 182 for 6 with Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan in the middle. Tewatia narrowed the deficit to just four runs required from two balls but was run out at the non-striker’s end.

With two runs required from the last delivery, the match could’ve tilted in anyone’s favour. However, Rashid Khan held his nerve to finish the match with a four-off Avesh Khan on the off-side to demolish the winning streak of the table-toppers. The victory also broke the jinx for the Titans who were coming from two-successive losses.

How does the points table look like?

The Titans’ win over the Royals registered a change in the points table as well. The former winners now climb a place above from their previous seventh position to sixth, respectively. The Royals, who had to settle for the first loss of their season have managed to secure their first position despite the defeat.

IPL 2024 points table after RR vs GT match(IPL)

The other teams in the top four, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have stayed intact in the second, third and fourth spots, respectively. Punjab Kings, who witnessed a narrow two-run defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, have fallen down to the seventh spot after GT’s win over RR.