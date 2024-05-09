IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad climb to third, Lucknow Super Giants remain in sixth

Sunrisers Hyderabad cruised to a 10-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Wednesday. Chasing 166 runs, SRH cruised to 167/0 in 9.4 overs, as Travis Head (89*) and Abhishek Sharma (75*) remained unbeaten. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head after the win.

Initially, a half-century from Ayush Badoni (55*) saw LSG post 165/4 in 20 overs. For SRH's bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets.

Speaking after the match, SRH captain Pat Cummins said, " (On did he change the pitch) Maybe Travis and Abhishek did. We just let them go, they are two guys who are very positive and I'm a bowler, it is tough for me to give them any inputs. (On Travis Head) He's been like this for 2 years, he hits the tough areas, hits the middle a lot, might not be super conventional."

"(On Abhishek Sharma) Just an incredible player of spin and pace. With just 2 fielders out, it is really difficult for the bowlers against them. (On where the game is headed) I think the scores have gone up, and when the wickets are good, it is tough to come up with answers against batters when they get going. The boys have had a fantastic season, but to win this with less than 10 overs played is unreal," he further added.

IPL 2024 points table after SRH vs LSG

IPL 2024 points table

Kolkata Knight Riders are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points in 11 matches, followed by Rajasthan Royals (16) in second position. Meanwhile, SRH have climbed to third with 14 points and Chennai Super Kings (12) have fallen to fourth position.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (12) are fifth, LSG (12) are sixth, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (8) are seventh. Punjab Kings (8) are in eighth place, followed by Mumbai Indians (8) in ninth and Gujarat Titans in (8) in tenth position.