IPL 2024 Points Table after SRH vs RCB: Bengaluru remain 10th despite snapping 6-match losing streak in Hyderabad tie

Royal Challengers Bengaluru snapped their six-match winning streak in the ongoing IPL 2024 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium by 35 runs on Thursday, courtesy of the Indian spin duo of Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh, who snapped four wickets between themselves. This was RCB's second win in the ongoing season, having last won on March 25 against Punjab Kings at home, while SRH incurred their first loss in five games. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad players greet each other after Bengaluru won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(PTI)

Earlier, the Faf du Plessis-led visiting side won the toss and scored a par 206 for 7, thus setting a 207-run target for Hyderabad's explosive batting unit, which has already broken some IPL batting records this season. However, the hosts could only score 171 for eight.

Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli, still the holder of the Orange Cap, hit a sluggish 43-ball 51 and stitched a 48-run opening partnership with Plessis, who fell after hitting 12-ball 25. However, it was Rajat Patidar's fiery 20-ball 50 propelled Bengaluru to the big total. In response, Hyderabad's openers, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma failed to build a partnership. The Aussie fell in the very first over, scoring just 1, to spinner Will Jacks, and Sharma hit 13-ball 31 before he departed in the fourth over to leave Sunrisers at 2-37. Karn and Swapnil took three key middle-order wickets - Aiden Markram (7), Nitish Kumar Reddy (13), and Heinrich Klaasen (7) - to leave Hyderabad at 5-69 in the eighth over of the chase.

Here’s how the IPL 2024 points table looks like after SRH vs RCB:

Despite RCB's snapping their losing record, they remain in the 10th spot with just four points, as many as Punjab Kings, but separated by an inferior net run rate of -0.721. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, too maintain their position as they stand third with 10 points from five. But the loss certainly leaves the likes of fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (10 points) and Chennai Super Kings (8), at fifth, breathing down their neck.