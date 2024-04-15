 IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after MI vs CSK: Mustafizur Rahman climbs to 3rd, Jasprit Bumrah remains in 2nd | Cricket - Hindustan Times
IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after MI vs CSK: Mustafizur Rahman climbs to 3rd, Jasprit Bumrah remains in 2nd

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 15, 2024 08:09 AM IST

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race with 11 wickets, and is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Mustafizur Rahman (10).

Mustafizur Rahman took a wicket on Sunday, to take his overall season tally to 10 which saw him rise to third position in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race. Chennai Super Kings reigned supreme at the Wankhede Stadium, defeating Mumbai Indians by 20 runs.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls against Chennai Super Kings.(PTI)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls against Chennai Super Kings.(PTI)

Chasing 207, MI reached 186/6 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 105* off 63 deliveries by Rohit Sharma. For CSK's bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after MI vs CSK: Ton-up Rohit Sharma rises to fourth position, Virat Kohli on top

Initially, half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*) saw CSK post 206/4 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya took two wickets for MI.

Speaking after the win, Player of the Match Pathirana said, "When we were bowling in the powerplay, I was pretty nervous. I was told to keep it calm and do my thing, that gave me the confidence today. I don't think too much about results, just concerned with my execution. If I execute, I will get my rewards."

"Sometimes I have to change my plans depending on the batters. I was struggling with a bit of a niggle two weeks ago, but the support staff all backed me and that's been the main reason for my form," he added.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after MI vs CSK

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race
IPL 2024 Purple Cap race

RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race with 11 wickets, and is followed by Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Mustafizur (10) in second and third positions respectively. Meanwhile, PBKS' Kagiso Rabada (9) occupies fourth position, followed by DC pacer Khaleel Ahmed (9) in fifth place.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after MI vs CSK: Mustafizur Rahman climbs to 3rd, Jasprit Bumrah remains in 2nd
