IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after MI vs CSK: Ton-up Rohit Sharma rises to fourth position, Virat Kohli on top

Rohit Sharma smacked an unbeaten majestic ton to rise to fourth position in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race. Despite his knock, the opener failed to prevent a defeat for Mumbai Indians, on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 207 against CSK, MI reached 186/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 105* runs off 63 balls by Rohit. For CSK's bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets. Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma runs between the wickets.(AFP)

Earlier, half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*) saw CSK post 206/4 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya took two wickets for MI.

Speaking after the match, CSK captain Gaikwad said, "The young wicketkeeper scoring those three sixes helped us a lot, that proved to be the difference. We needed those 10-15 extra runs for this kind of venue. In the middle phase, Bumrah bowled really well. I feel we were spot on with our execution with the ball despite them scoring some great shots. I would have taken 6 overs 60 at the powerplay. You need to be on the mark with bowling and batting at this venue."

"Our Malinga bowled really well today, he nailed those yorkers. Not to forget, Tushar and Shardul also did well. (On plans ahead) I think we need to keep it simple, encourage all to be in a good headspace and continue the same way. Jinks was carrying a bit of a niggle, so thought it was better for him to open. I'm fine batting anywhere, plus it is the added responsibility as the team captain," he added.

Virat Kohli is still the leader in the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race with 319 runs in six matches and is followed by RR star Riyan Parag (284) in second position. Meanwhile, RR captain Sanju Samson is third with 264 runs, followed by Rohit (261) and GT skipper Shubman Gill (255) in fifth position.