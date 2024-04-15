IPL 2024 points table after MI vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings 3rd in playoff race, Mumbai Indians in 8th position

Chennai Super Kings sealed a thrilling 20-run victory against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2024 fixture, on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 207, MI managed to reach 186/6 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten ton from Rohit Sharma. The former MI captain hammered an unbeaten knock of 105 runs off 63 deliveries. For CSK's bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets. Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube plays a shot.(AFP)

Initially, half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*) saw CSK post 206/4 in 20 overs. For MI's bowling department, Hardik Pandya took two wickets.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Speaking after the loss, Pandya said, "It (target) was definitely gettable, but they bowled pretty well. Pathirana was the difference. They were smart with the plans and their approach. They got the hang of it, there's a man behind the stumps (Dhoni) who tells them what's working, that helps. It (pitch) was holding up a bit and getting difficult. It was about batting well and keeping the intent. We were going quite well (in the run chase) till Pathirana came into the attack and took those two wickets."

"It was about what is best at that time, we could have done something different. I like to play percentage cricket, it would have been difficult for him (Dube) against seamers rather than spin. We are on the road for the next four games, need to play good cricket, need to keep the intensity high," he added.

IPL 2024 points table after MI vs CSK

IPL 2024 points table

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 10 points in six games. Kolkata Knight Riders are in second position with eight points and are followed by CSK (8) in third place. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad (6) are fourth, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (6) in fifth place and Gujarat Titans (6) in sixth. Punjab Kings are seventh with four points, followed by Mumbai Indians (4) in eighth. Delhi Capitals (4) are ninth and are followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (2), who are bottom of the ten-team standings.