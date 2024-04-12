IPL 2024 Purple Cap list after MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah surges to top with 5/21

Jasprit Bumrah's 5/21 saw the Indian pacer race to pole position in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race on Thursday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bumrah's fifer included the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis as RCB posted 196/8 in 20 overs. For the visitors, Du Plessis (61), Dinesh Karthik (53*) and Rajat Patidar (50) got half-centuries. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket.(AFP)

Chasing 197, Mumbai Indians cruised to 199/3 in 15.3 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (69) and Suryakumar Yadav (52). Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya hit the match-winning six for MI.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read | IPL 2024 Orange Cap list after MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli remains in pole position

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Bumrah said, "I'm very happy with the outcome. But I will not say I had always thought of taking a five-for. Wicket was sticking in the first 10 overs. I observed that quickly and tried to use it to my advantage. One of those days where things went in my favour and catches went to hand. Very happy with the contribution. In this format, it's anyway very harsh on the bowlers so you have to have all kinds of skills. This is what I train for. Come this situation, I should have different options. I should not be a one-trick pony, and can't just rely on yorker because there will be days where my execution is off so I can rely on other deliveries. Everyone is doing research and data, so people start to line you up. So I wanted to have different skills."

"Bowling is tough because you will have to take a beating, you will have to have bad days to learn from it. What I've done in the past, whenever I've had bad days, I've watched videos the next day to see what didn't work, why it didn't work, what is the way I've been playing. All of these things, you have to be with the curve," he further added.

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race after MI vs RCB match

IPL 2024 Purple Cap race

Bumrah now leads the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race with 10 wickets in five matches, followed by Yuzvendra Chahal (10) in second position. CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman (9) is third, followed by PBKS star Arshdeep SIngh (8) in fourth place. Meanwhile, GT's Mohit Sharma is fifth with eight wickets.